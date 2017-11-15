29 arrested for abusing and possessing controlled substances

Thimphu police on November 9 arrested two men for possessing 109 sticks of marijuana hashish weighing 470 grams.

According to police, the 34- and 29-year-old men from Sakteng in Trashigang were arrested from Lungtenzampa in Thimphu around 7:50pm.

Thimphu police have arrested a total of 27 people, including a woman from November 1 to date.

Of the total, 13 are unemployed, eight are students, five work in a private company and one is a businessperson.

Narcotics Drug Law Enforcement Unit in Thimphu seized 176 capsules of Spasmoproxivon, 45 cigarette packets, 40 grams of chewing tobacco, and 475 grams of hashish from the suspects.

Con man caught

In another case, police arrested a 35-year-old man from Naja in Paro for conning a 70-year-old woman on November 13.

According to police, the woman met the man near swimming pool complex in Thimphu where he claimed to be her son’s friend and took Nu 1,000 from the woman saying he will buy things for her.

Police received another complaint from an 84-year-old man a few days ago saying a man cheated him of Nu 12,500. According to the man’s statement to police, the suspect told the man that he would buy a tent for him.

Later police confirmed that the suspect was involved in both the cases.

Thimphu police’s officer-in-command (OC), Major Wangdi, said they have received only two complaints officially. “There were a few posts on the Bhutanese forum on Facebook about elderly people being conned near the memorial choeten in Thimphu. We suspect that he is involved in the cases.”

Police urge victims to report the case to police so that such crimes could be prevented.

The suspect was charged with a similar offence before.

Dechen Tshomo