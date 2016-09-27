Wednesday , September 28 2016
Home / L G Elections 2016 / 3 former gups re-elected in T/yangtse
yangtse
Officials count postal ballots in the presence of the candidates

3 former gups re-elected in T/yangtse

September 28, 2016 L G Elections 2016, News Leave a comment 268 Views

Trashiyangtse: Of the eight former gups who contested in the second local government elections in Trashiyangtse, only three got re-elected. They are Toedtsho’s Dechen Wangdi, Yalang’s Chosung Wangdi and Tongzhang’s Tashi Dorji.

Dechen Wangdi from Jangphutse secured 602 votes against Sherub from Nangkhar-Seb who could manage only 577. Securing 385 votes, Yalang’s Chosung Wangdi from Chema-Melongkhar defeated Sonam from Doogti-Gashing and Tshewang Duba from Yallang-Phuyang. The fourth contestant, Kunzang Tobgay, from Thragom-Rolam could manage only 132 votes.

Tashi Dorji from Maenchhu-Tsangdhoong got re-elected with 676 votes. His opponent Sonam Dorji from Bainangkhar-Gomkora also got 627.

From Domshang-Dungmin chiwog, Tenzin Wangda defeated Ramjar’s former Gup Karma from Bainag-Reb with 411 votes. Khamdang’s Norbu from Khamdhang secured 801 votes and defeated former gup Ugyen Wangdi.

Jamkhar’s lone gup candidate Karma Tshering from Rijung-Yoob got elected after he received 610 Yes and 122 No votes.

From Gangkhardoong-Tshaling chiwog, Mani Wangda became the new gup for Bumdeling gewog after securing 387 votes.

Gonpo is Yangtse gewog’s new gup.

Sangay Tempa from Shali-Khamgdang was elected Khamdang’s mangmi. In Ramjar, Tshering Phuntsho from Klaparhank-Tsangro secured the post of mangmi with 265 votes.

Jampel Choda is Toedtsho’s mangmi, who got 514 votes. In Yalang gewog, Tshering Tobgay from Namthi-Yarphy received 385 votes while Jigme Gyeltshen from Thragom-Rolam could get 282 and Sangay from Yallang received 278.

From Changmadoong-Soggangnang, Karma Wangchuk got elected as Tongmajang’s mangmi with 749 votes.

Jamkhar’s Tshering Youden from Rijoong-Yoob is the only woman mangmi.

Sonam Rinchen from Gangkhar secured 485 votesbecoming the new mangmi for Yangtse gewog. Tshewang Sonam from Baaney-Bimkhar and Wangchuk from Lichen could manage only 244 and 212 respectively.

In Bomdir-Wogmanag, Tshering Wangchuk is Bumdeling gewog’s new mangmi. He managed to secure 402 votes. Jamyang Kelzang from Ngalimang-Phanteng received 261, Tshering Gyeltshen from Pangkhar-Traphel 354, and Tshewang Rigzin from Betsamang 158.

Securing 114 votes, Ugyen Lhamo became Trashiyangtse’s thromde ngotshab.

Nima Wangdi

Check Also

bumthang
LG candidates use their phones to get results

Mobile phones to the rescue in Bumthang

Officials cautioned candidates not to declare their postal ballot results

Bumthang: More than 67 local government (LG) candidates and supporters flocked to the front of the Bumthang returning officer’s (RO) office in Chamkhar by 2:30pm yesterday to find out the results of the election.

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2016, Kuensel Corporation Ltd.
Design: Kuensel. Development & global hosting: WEBEXA