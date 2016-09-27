3 women mangmis-elect in Trashigang

Trashigang:According to the provisional vote count, Trashigang for the first time has three women mangmis-elect.

Pema Yangdon from Chiya in Udzorong, Dhendup Dema from Changmey in Shongphu and Pema Yangkey from Bidung are the women mangmis-elect.

Pema Yangkey secured 530 votes against her opponent Chador Wangdi who got 463.

Dhedup Dema, who contested for the post of mangmi and lost in the 2011 LG elections by one vote, got 560 votes against 545 of her opponent from Shongphu, Phuntsho Gyeltshen.

Pema Yangdon got more votes than her male opponents with 502 of the total 1,449 votes cast.

The four former gups of Kanglung, Phongmey, Thrimshing and Khaling are the gups-elect. Former Kanglung gup Kinzang Dorji won 985 votes and former Khaling gup Tashi Dorji got 639 votes.

Former Thrimshing gup, Ngawang Dorji, who served three terms, is back after winning 679 votes.

Kinzang Dorji won after securing 293 of the 335 votes cast from his chiwog Rongthung-Shingchen.

Former mangmis from Samkhar, Tshering Samdrup, Pema Wangchuk from Radhi, Gatu from Bartsham, Kinzang Tobgyel of Kanglung and Yegi from Thrimshing were also re-elected. But Kangpar, Udzorong, Samkhar, Shongphu, Bartsham, Merak and Sakteng all elected a new gup and mangmi.

In Kangpar, after the former gup lost in the chiwog zomdu, Sangay Wangdi from Lamyong won after securing the highest votes of 825 against candidates Choney Dorji from Bedengphu. Kangpar also elected new mangmi, Sangay Tenzin from Bedengphu, who won by 24 votes against his rival Duba Dorji from Pasaphu.

Udzorong is the first gewog to have a graduate gup-elect, Dorji Tshering from Barkazor chiwog, after a landslide victory of 765 votes.

Yangnyer re-elected its former gup Duptho. Duptho won against his rival Karma from Gongthung who is also a former gup by 477 votes.

Tshewang Gyeltshen was elected mangmi from Yangnyer. In Shongphu, Rinzin Dorji from Galing, was elected the new gup after beating former mangmi Nidup Tshewang from Changmey who lost by 19 votes.

In Bidung, former mangmi Sonam Phuntsho is now the gup-elect after securing a landslide victory against two of his opponents from Tsigtum and Saling.

Sangay Dorji, who also served as mangmi between 2005-2011, was re-elected as Sakteng gup. Lhendup was elected as Sakteng mangmi.

Lam Rinchen was elected Merak gup. He secured 565 votes against 342 of his counterpart Tashi Phuntso.

Phurpa from Chebling who beat his opponent Rinchen Dorji by 19 votes is now Merak mangmi. The mangmi post went to Tshering Gyeltshen from Lem after securing 494 votes against three other opponents who were beaten by at least by 22 votes.

In Radhi, one of its oldest contestants, Kulung, who served for about13 years as gup has been elected gup.

Bartsham elected Kelzang Dawa as gup. Wangdi from Kurichilo is the Lumang gup and Jangchub Dorji from Riserbo is the mangmi elect of Lumang gewog.

Tempa Wangdi