39 gup candidates for Sarpang

LG: At least 39 candidates have filed their nominations to contest as gups in Sarpang. However, only one of them is a woman.

Initially during the zomdu there were 62 male and three female aspiring candidates.

In Chudzom gewog nine had aspired to contest for the gup post but only four got through the zomdu. Of the four mangmi candidates three made it past the zomdu.

The gewogs of Chuzagang, Dekiling, Sengye and Umling nominated four candidates each for the post of gup.

While Chuzagang and Dekiling had seven aspirants each, Sengye had six and Umling had four. From five aspirants, Gelephu gewog voted in three candidates. Jigmechholing gewog also nominated three candidates from six aspirants.

From five aspirants in Samtenling, two were nominated during the zomdu. In Shompangkha gewog, which initially had four men aspiring for the gup post and one woman, only three made it through the nomination round. Taraythang also had five aspiring candidates; one of them a woman. Only one of the aspirants made it past the zomdu.

Sershong and Gakiling had the lowest nominees for the post of gup at two each candidates. Both the candidates in Gakiling are men. Sershong has a male and a female candidate following its zomdu.

For the twelve gewogs in Sarpang, there are 39 mangmi candidates who have filed their nominations, two of them female. They were voted in from among 58 aspirants during the zomdu.

Chuzagang and Umling gewog have the highest candidates at five each, followed by Gakiling, Gelephu and Jigmechholing at four each.

While Chudzom, Dekiling, Sershong and Shompangkha have three candidates each, Taraythang and Sengye had two candidates each.

Samtenling gewog had only one mangmi candidate.

Meanwhile Sarpang has at least 98 aspiring tshogpa candidates, of whom 32 are women.

Nirmala Pokhrel | Tsirang