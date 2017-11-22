64-year-old arrested for molesting minor

Wednesday , November 22 2017
November 21, 2017 News Leave a comment 7,674 Views

Phuentsholing police has forwarded to the Office of Attorney General (OAG), a case involving a 64-year-old man who is accused of molesting a 13-year-old student in Pasakha.

The man runs a restaurant at a settlement near the Bhalujhora Bridge in Pasakha.

Officer commanding (OC) in Pasakha, Phurba Gyeltshen said the man has confessed to the crime.

“He confessed that he molested the girl on four different occasions,” the OC said.

The student used to help the man in his restaurant for which he paid her small amounts of money.

The girl’s father filed a complaint with Pasakha police and the suspect was arrested on November 9. The girl had worked at the restaurant for about 10 days.

The accused is out on bail.

