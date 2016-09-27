7 former and 8 new gup-elects in Wangdue

The dzongkhag also has one woman mangmi-elect

Wangdue: From 43 gup candidates, seven former and eight new gups are the gup-elects, according to the provisional count.

In Athang, Khandu Dorji is the gup-elect. It is Sonam Dorji in Dangchu, Ugyen in Phangyul, Khandu in Bjena, Rinchen Penjore in Sephu, Jamtsho in Phobjikha, Gyeltshen in Gangtey, Namgay Wangchuk in Thedtsho, Kinley Gyeltshen in Gaseytshog-goam, Dorji Dorji in Nyisho, and Nado in Dakar.

In Rubesa, Karma Wangdi is the gup-elect, while it is Kinley Tenzin in Rubesa, and Wangdi in Kashi.

In Gaseytshogwom gewog, former mangmi Kinzang Thinley is the mangmi-elect.

The dzongkhag elected one woman mangmi candidate and 14 male mangmis in 15 gewogs. Around 46 mangmi candidates contested for the posts. Sonam Lham of Dakar gewog won more votes than her male counterparts.

For the Bajo thromde ngotshab’s position, Tenzin Wangchuk won more votes than Kinley Dorji and Rinchen Pelzang.

Voters had come from Thimphu, Phuentsholing and other parts of the country to cast their votes. Some brought along packed lunch, as the shops and hotels in the town were closed.

Lathrom, 86, said this would perhaps be her last chance to cast votes.

While everything went smoothly, some voters questioned the reliability of the electronic voting machines, as in places like Dangchu, Jala and Athang, voting was delayed due to technical problems with the voting machines.

Towards the late evening, the majority of the polling officials had returned to Bajo and submitted the voting machines to the respective returning officers. More than 500 polling officials, including security personnel were sent to 79 polling stations across 15 gewogs in Wangdue.

Dawa Gyelmo | Wangdue