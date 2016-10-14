8th meeting of the European-Bhutan Societies held in Greece

Cooperation: The 8th biennial meeting of the European Bhutan Friendship Societies was held from October 6 to 9 in Athens and Nafplio in Greece.

The meeting was attended by 50 members of the 14 friendship associations from 12 countries including Bhutan’s Honourary Consuls in Germany and the Netherlands.

The meeting was hosted by the Greece-Bhutan Friendship Association. The mayor of Athens, Yiorgos Kaminis attended the meeting.

Ambassador Pema Choden and officials from the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Brussels participated in the biennial event. The ambassador conveyed the warm greetings from His Majesty The King and the Prime Minister to the gathering.

On behalf of the Royal Government, she conveyed her appreciation and gratitude to members of the Friendship Societies in Europe for their invaluable role in promoting friendship between Bhutan and Europe and also for supporting Bhutan.

The Friendship Societies reiterated their friendship and support to Bhutan and commitment to continue promoting relations between Bhutan and their respective countries.

The next biennial meeting of the European Bhutan Societies is planned for June 2018 in Geneva, Switzerland and Chamonix, France and will be co-hosted by the Society Switzerland-Bhutan and Les Amis du Bhoutan, France.

Staff reporter