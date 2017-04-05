A gallery to promote Bhutanese arts and crafts

Her Majesty the Queen Mother Sangay Choden Wangchuck inaugurated a craft gallery located at the old Textile Museum in Thimphu yesterday.

The craft gallery is established as a sales outlet to promote the marketing and development of all forms of Bhutanese arts and crafts.

According to a press release from the Gyalyum Charitable Trust (GCT), the gallery will work with local artisans and designers to promote and develop their products to create visibility and recognition for Bhutanese arts and crafts globally.

Bhutanese artists were represented by Sonam Yangki Rabgay of Sonam Rabgay Jewellery, Mashesh Kumar Tamang of VAST Ceramics, Chencho Gyaltshen, Lopen Rada and Tshering Dorji during the opening ceremony yesterday. The products developed by the residents of the RENEW- Gawailing Happy Home will also be on sale at the gallery.

According to the press release, the gallery will operate as a chapter under the GCT, which is an umbrella organisation, established to foster co-operation and co-ordination between all the charitable organisations that enjoy the royal patronage of Her Majesty the Queen Mother Sangay Choden Wangchuck, which includes RENEW (Respect, Educate, Nurture & Empower Women), Royal Textile Academy of Bhutan, The Gyalyum Scholarship Programme and the Gyalyum Dharma Initiative.

The Gyalyum Charitable Trust was established in February to ensure the long-term sustainability of the charitable organisations and ensure that the indispensable services provided by them will continue to expend and positively benefit all sections of the society, states the press release.

