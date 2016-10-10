Fashion: Highlighting some of the key environmental issues concerning the country, a ‘green’ fashion show and a discussion on a green textile industry was held at the Le Meridien hotel in Paro on October 8, according to a press release.

The evening saw Dasho Benji Dorji, special advisor to the National Environment Commission, addressing the 80 participants and guests on some of the environmental issues facing the country today and how such creative events can help direct people towards the conservation and preservation of the country’s environment and forest. The evening also saw performances by aspiring dancers and singers followed by a group discussion.

Models from Project Bhutan exhibited outfits created by young designers from garbage, which highlighted the importance of reuse and recycle as the key message. The two-hour evening programme concluded with a grand finale, showcasing designed costumes in-line with the environmental theme by famous Bangladeshi fashion designer, Ashikur Rahman.

The general manager of Le Meridien Paro, Riverfront, Nanthawee Kerdchuen, said that they are privileged to hold such stimulating and creative events for their guests. “We hope to bring to them a new perspective, which give a flavour of the destination. Our guests are creative and curious travellers and appreciate these memorable experiences. We hope to host many such events.”

The event was organised by Le Meridien Paro, Riverfront in association with Project Bhutan.

Staff reporter