Accident claims two

The Lam Neten of Tsirang and a monk were killed on the spot when the Toyota Hilux they were travelling in veered off the road between Sengor and Thrumshingla at around 6pm on March 31.

The 23-year-old driver survived but suffered a minor injury. He is being treated at the Mongar Referral Hospital.

The accident occurred when they were returning to Bumthang after attending the consecration ceremony at Kedeykhar Shedra in Mongar.

Mongar police and others from Sengor reached the spot on the evening of March 31 but could not retrieve the bodies due to difficult terrain and poor visibility. Their bodies were retrieved the following day.

The driver was reached to sengor BHU that night and referred to the Mongar Referral Hospital the next day.

The late venerable Lam Neten is from Chapcha under Chukha dzongkhag while the monk is from Adha in Wangduephodrang.

The driver who is from Pemagatshel was discharged from the hospital on April 2.

The vehicle had fallen about 250 metres below the road. Police suspect bad weather and poor visibility to have caused the accident. However, the investigation is still underway.

