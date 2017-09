A 60-year-old man died on impact when the Maruti van, his friend was driving veered off the road and fell about 250 meters in Zhemgang on September 5.

The accident occurred about five kilometers from Panbang towards Pantang, Zhemgang. The police received the information of the accident at 4:45PM.

Some commuters took the driver, who was suffering minor injuries to Panbang hospital. He was later referred to Gelephu hospital and was discharged yesterday.

Staff reporter