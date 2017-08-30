Appointments for 11 notary services available online

With the Cabinet Secretariat’s public service and grievances redressal division (PSGRD) handing over the judiciary eServices to the judiciary yesterday, people seeking notary services can now apply online for all dzongkhags and seek appointment for 11 notary services.

Registrar General with the Royal Court of Justice, Tshering Dorji, said that scheduling appointments online was done on a trial in Thimphu over the last one-year and it received positive feedback from the public.

He cited the example of availing a marriage certificate, where there were many confusions and requirements such as availing it from a particular dzongkhag. “People can now get an appointment in all 20 dzongkhags.”

However, the people will need to bring the required documents when they come to avail the service.

A press release issued by PSGRD and the judiciary stated that the 11 eServices in the judiciary are marriage certificate, name change, translation of marriage certificate, lost documents, marital status, attestation of documents, child adoption, organ transplant, closing of accounts and transfer of shares, child travel documents and attesting agreement, wills, contracts and testaments.

Cabinet Secretary, Kinzang Wangdi, said, that with the completion of the G2C project, there will be no fund from external sources. “The fund will be from the government and the respective departments should allocate certain amount for the eServices.”

He said that if not maintained, the Nu 4 million invested in the project until today will be a waste. Excluding the 11-judiciary eServices, he said that there are 109 eServices available under different ministries and departments offered online.

An official with PSGRD said that the pilot launch of 11 eServices would be introduced to eDesk, which will facilitate the eService to be monitored by the Prime Minister. “The introduction of eServices project will be completed with a launch of more than 20 additional eServices in next few months.”

The G2C project was a part of the 11th Plan. There are 120 eServices available today with the highest in the economic affairs ministry with 34 eServices.

The press release stated that PSGRD and the Royal Court of Justice ventured into the automation of the 11 eServices with a primary objective to facilitate the provision of public notary services.

It also states that this is in line with the efforts taken to streamline judicial procedures with increased accessibility and to ensure quality judicial services to the public. “The online services will not only strengthen the effectiveness of the judicial officials in delivering the services but also serve as a unified platform for the citizens to consume services.”

The initiative is implemented with funding from government of India and the services are available from the citizen portal www.citizenservices.gov.bt

Phurpa Lhamo