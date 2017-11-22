ASAB discuss concerns

At a meeting yesterday, Automobile Sectors Association of Bhutan (ASAB) raised issues like waste management at workshops, traffic regulation, space congestion, and high tenancy rent, among others.

Thrompon Kinlay Dorjee stressed on the importance of segregating dry and wet waste and community ownership to reduce waste that is sent to the Memelakha landfill.

Thimphu produces about 50 metric tonnes (MT) of wet and dry waste every day.

Thrompon Kinlay Dorjee said: “With the help of Hungary, we are planning to make a new compose pit at Memelakha. We will make manure out of degradable waste.”

He added that if 25MT of wet waste is utilised to make manure, and the other 25MT of dry waste is segregated and recycled, Memelakha landfill would have enough space. “If waste is managed properly, it can help generate money and employment.”

Executive member of ASAB, Karma Tenzin, said there is a need for traffic personnel to monitor the traffic in the workshop area.

Traffic OC, Ugyen Dorji, said that as long as the road condition is good, and there are designated parking space and signboards, the police will help to keep the law.

Thrompon Kinlay Dorjee assured that the thromde would try to complete making the markings and signboards by December so that the police can start regulating and monitoring the traffic from January 1, 2018.

Olarongchhu workshop is not enough to cater to the growing number of vehicles, thrompon said. A space at Jungzhina was also identified as workshop area. “When vehicles from north Thimphu have to come to workshops in Olarongchhu, it causes traffic congestion.”

Thrompon also said that vehicles would be designated space for parking to reduce congestion like truck parking in Babesa.

Till now heavy vehicles such as buses and trucks were allowed to park anywhere as there was no designated areas for them.

“If a vehicle is found parked outside of its designated area, we will warn them first. If they are found repeating the mistake, we will impose fine,” Thrompon Kinlay Dorjee said.

ASAB also expressed concerns about the high increase in rent.

Executive member of ASAB, Kuenzang, said that the increase in rent leads to increase in service charges by workshops.

As per the section 25 of Tenancy Act 2015, the owner cannot increase the rent before two years from the day on which a tenant occupies the house. Section 26 states that the increment of rent should not exceed 10 percent of the monthly rent.

Thrompon Kinlay Dorjee said that if the owner does not comply with the rules, he or she is liable for fine. “If they do not follow the law, you can inform the thromde and we will act accordingly.”

