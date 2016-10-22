Atola elects its tshogpa

LG: Ugyen Wangchuk, 37, was elected the tshogpa of Atola chiwog of Thangrong gewog in the re-election yesterday.

He secured 49 votes while Karma Wangdi, 35, and Kezang Jigme 26, got 22 votes each. Ugyen Wangchuk secured 11 postal ballots while his opponents secured five postal ballots each.

The father of two said the result indicates that the people have trust and faith in him. During the campaign period, Ugyen Wangchuk pledged to continue the farm road construction towards Atola. He also promised to solve the drinking water problem the chiwog is facing and to improve sources of income for farmers.

Rinchen, 75, said that he walked for two hours to cast his vote. “A tshogpa for the village is very important,” she said.

Likewise, Tshechila, 26, carried his 13-day-old son to vote. Tshechila said that when every chiwog has a tshogpa, Atola should also have one.

Another voter Lhaden who came with her family to cast her vote said coming for the second time to vote was worth it since every chiwog requires a tshogpa.

During the September 27 poll day, the electronic voter machine failed to display the results of the tshogpa election.

Meanwhile, Kuenga Wangpo was elected tshogpa for Gangmung chiwog in Shermuhung gewog with 38 votes. His opponent Sonam secured 36 votes.

Mongar now has 84 tshogpas but there are still three vacant posts for tshogpas and one for thromde ngotshab.

Tashi Phuntsho | Thangrong