Australia to help Bhutan strengthen vocational education

Cooperation: An agreement to cooperate on strengthening Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Bhutan to be delivered in 2016-2018, was signed between Bhutan and Australia, during the Prime Minister’s recent trip to Australia, according to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Lyonchoen Tshering Tobgay was in Australia from October 11 to 13.

On October 11, Lyonchoen visited Brisbane and spoke at the International Water Authority (IWA) World Water Congress 2016.

On October 12, Lyonchoen was in Canberra, where he called on the Prime Minister of Australia, Malcolm Turnbull at the Parliament House.

Prime Minister Turnbull said that he looks forward to work together with Lyonchoen towards strengthening the existing good ties between the two countries.

Conveying the good wishes of His Majesty The King to the Prime Minister and people of Australia, Lyonchoen thanked Prime Minister Turnbull for the consistent support and assistance Australia provides to Bhutan.

Lyonchoen also met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tony Smith- foreign affairs minister Julie Bishop, trade and investment minister Steven Ciobo- international development minister Fierravanti-Wells.

While in Canberra, Lyonchoen spoke about Bhutan’s transition to a democracy at the University of Canberra. Lyonchoen later interacted with Bhutanese living and studying in Canberra and distributed badges of His Majesty The King, Kupars of HRH Gyalsey and Royal Wedding commemorative notes.

Acknowledging their hard work, Lyonchoen said: “I’m very proud of you all and I was told by the Australian leaders that Bhutanese in general are very trustworthy.”

On October 13, Lyonchoen was in Sydney where he met with Premier Mike Baird of New South Wales (NSW) at the office of the Premier, NSW Parliament House.

Lyonchoen was the first Prime Minister of Bhutan to visit Australia officially.

Staff reporter