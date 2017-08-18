BAFRA officials continue strict checking

Although there has been no new report of foot and mouth disease outbreak, Bhutan Agriculture and Food Regulatory Authority (BAFRA) officials have been seizing dairy products from the vehicles travelling towards Thimphu.

So far, a total of 32 animals, including 24 calves have died from the disease. The disease has affected a total of 729 from 37 villages.

As of August 13, BARFA inspectors seized a total of 527 litres of milk, 961 balls of cheese, 29 liters of whey from Bondey, Shaba, and Chuzom inspecting points.

Day before yesterday, inspectors at Chuzom stopped a man who was trying to take his ox towards Paro. Inspectors also seized 50 balls of cheese from a woman from Dotay, who was on her way to Thimphu to meet her son.

The inspection, which started a month ago, is expected to continue for a few more weeks.

Except for Dogar and Naja gewogs, the outbreak has now spread to eight gewogs in the dzongkhag.

The outbreak was first reported from Tsendona chiwog in Lango, Paro on June 6.

Tashi Tenzin