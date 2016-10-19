Bangladeshi club signs Chencho Gyeltshen

Football: Bhutan’s football star Chencho Gyeltshen becomes the highest paid athlete in the country after joining the premier league club of Bangladesh.

Chencho Gyeltshen joined Chittagong Abahani on October 17.

The club might pay the 20-year-old striker at least USD 4,000 a month. This however, is the minimum package Chencho is offered, which could increase after signing his three-month contract with the club.

Prior to joining Chittagong Abahani Chencho was with Satun FC, a semi professional club in southern Thailand.

Known popularly as CG7, the Ronaldo of Bhutan, Chencho’s first break as a professional player began when he signed a two-year contract with Surin City FC, a second division football club of Buriram United FC, a professional football club in Thailand in July last year.

“I was approached by the Chittagong Abahani’s coach to join his club since they needed a striker in the team,” said Chencho. “I want to play in different leagues with good teams. This is a great opportunity that I couldn’t deny.”

Midway through the league, Chittagong Abahani has managed to secure the third position on the league table with just a point below league leaders, Rahmatgong MFS.

Chencho wants to make his presence felt in the team during the second leg of the league. “I’ve seen the team play and I believe I can contribute to the team and hopefully lift the trophy with my new team in Bangladesh.”

Chencho is today regarded as the top striker not only in the country but also in the whole South Asian region. With his lightening speed and physical dominance during games, his reputation as a footballer has grown over the years.

He is Bhutan’s highest goal scorer – 9 goals in 23 matches. Recently, in the second leg of the AFC Asian Cup playoff qualifiers on October 10, Chencho scored a brace against Bangladesh to give the Dragon Boys a 3-1 victory at the Changlimithang Stadium.

Chencho is the first Bhutanese footballer to play professionally with an international club.

Younten Tshedup