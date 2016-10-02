Bear mauling victim in stable condition

Accident: man is recovering at the JDWNRH after being mauled by a bear in Trongsa on September 29.

The 61-year-old was mauled by a bear while he was herding cattle above Dzongkhalum during the afternoon.

He was brought to Trongsa hospital with several injuries and in critical condition.

He was airlifted to Thimphu yesterday.

The victim is currently in stable condition.

Staff reporter