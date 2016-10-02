Accident: man is recovering at the JDWNRH after being mauled by a bear in Trongsa on September 29.
Bear mauling victim in stable condition
October 2, 2016
News
168 Views
2016-10-02
Accident: man is recovering at the JDWNRH after being mauled by a bear in Trongsa on September 29.
The 61-year-old was mauled by a bear while he was herding cattle above Dzongkhalum during the afternoon.
He was brought to Trongsa hospital with several injuries and in critical condition.
He was airlifted to Thimphu yesterday.
The victim is currently in stable condition.
Staff reporter
Check Also
A re-election will occur
LG: Samrang gewog was not surprised by who they got as their gup-elect on September 27, but when the result for the mangmi post was declared, even the candidates were taken aback.