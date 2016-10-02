Sunday , October 2 2016
Home / News / Bear mauling victim in stable condition
Accident: man is recovering at the JDWNRH after being mauled by a bear in Trongsa on September 29.

Bear mauling victim in stable condition

October 2, 2016 News Leave a comment 168 Views

Accident: man is recovering at the JDWNRH after being mauled by a bear in Trongsa on September 29.

The 61-year-old was mauled by a bear while he was herding cattle above Dzongkhalum during the afternoon.

He was brought to Trongsa hospital with several injuries and in critical condition.

He was airlifted to Thimphu yesterday.

The victim is currently in stable condition.

Staff reporter

Check Also

Mangmi election result surprises Samrang

A re-election will occur 
LG: Samrang gewog was not surprised by who they got as their gup-elect on September 27, but when the result for the mangmi post was declared, even the candidates were taken aback.

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2016, Kuensel Corporation Ltd.
Design: Kuensel. Development & global hosting: WEBEXA