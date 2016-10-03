Beskop Tshechu film fest end

Film festival: The only short film and documentary festival in the country, Beskop Tshechu, came to an end yesterday.

The film festival started on September 28. Around 32 animation, fiction and documentary films from Bhutan, India, Japan, Nepal and Burma were screened for free across four different areas in Thimphu.

From the 17 animation, fiction and documentary films from Bhutan, 14 were shortlisted for the best animation, best fiction and best documentary. A panel of jury members judged the categories.

Chand Bhattarai for his animation titled Haste Slowly bagged the first prize while Kelzang Dorjee’s A Song of Silence took the first prize for fiction category. The Curse by Sonam Yangzom took first prize for the documentary category.

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay attended the closing ceremony and gave away a certificate to the winner of the documentary category.

The winning films were also screened once again at the Clock Tower Square followed by performances from the band Misty Terrace.

The short film and documentary film festival was organised to advance creative filmmaking in the country for filmmakers and audiences.

Beskop Tshechu 2016 was dedicated to the Royal Birth of His Royal Highness Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, according to a press release from the organisers.

As 2016 has been a special and blessed year with the Royal Birth, Beskop Tshechu 2016 was humbly dedicated to the Royal Birth. Beskop Tshechu was organised by a group of filmmakers and artists and was sponsored by SDC-Bhutan and the main award sponsor was the Royal Office for Media.

The festival is a non-profit event and was first launched in celebration of the historic Royal Wedding in 2011.

The festival also held seminars and workshops held by visiting foreign film professionals that attended Beskop Tshechu as jury members. Their workshops and seminars may continue till October 6 to 7, depending on interest expressed by filmmakers.

Other sponsors and partners of the event were VAST Bhutan, Drukair, Bhutan Foundation, Thimphu Thromde, Bhutan Media and Communications Institute, Dorji Elements Hotel, KarmaKora, Projection Foundation and Gangtey Palace Hotel.

Thinley Zangmo