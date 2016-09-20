Tuesday , September 20 2016
Bhutan at the 5th Asian Beach Games

Basketball: Team Bhutan is all set for the upcoming 3×3 basketball competition at the 5th Asian Beach Games on September 25 in Vietnam.

The goal has been set. The men’s team is eying at least one medal at the competition while the women’s team, who are venturing into this format of the game for the first time, is looking forward to make their mark by winning a few of their games.

The team has been undergoing vigorous training for the last six months; the longest training session provided to any national basketball team.

Of the 25 teams taking part in the 3×3 basketball competition, 10 teams comprise of women. Team Bhutan (women) will take on host Vietnam in the opening match on September 26.

The two teams along with three officials from the Bhutan Basketball Federation will leave for the competition tomorrow.

Compiled by Younten Tshedup

