Bhutan attends 17th NAM summit

Diplomacy: Addressing the 17th summit of the Non Aligned Movement (NAM), foreign minister Damcho Dorji said that the Movement’s founding principles of self determination, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-aggression, non-interference in internal affairs, and equality and security of all states continue to resonate strongly in international relations as members strive to realise shared aspirations for a more just and peaceful world.

Lyonpo underscored that the Movement’s strength lies in unity, solidarity, and faith in the core principles and in multilateralism. Lyonpo congratulated the president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, on his assumption of the chairmanship of NAM.

The two-day 17th Summit of NAM held on Margarita Island, Venezuela, ended on September 18 under the theme “Peace, Sovereignty and Solidarity for Development”. Bhutan has been a member of NAM since 1973.

From Venezuela, Lyonpo will proceed to New York where he will lead the government’s delegation at the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Staff reporter