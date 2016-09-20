Tuesday , September 20 2016
Indo-Bhutan: The government condemned the terrorist attack on the Uri Army base in Kashmir, India on September 18. “Bhutan is deeply concerned by the despicable terrorist attack,” the foreign ministry stated in a press release yesterday.

Bhutan condemns Uri attack

It stated that in this hour of distress, the people and the Royal Government of Bhutan express their solidarity with the people and government of India.

“We also extend our profound sympathies and prayers to the families who have lost their loved ones,” the press release stated.

Bhutan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and stands with India in the fight against terrorism. Such heinous acts of terrorism calls for the need to step-up international cooperation to combat the scourge of terrorism that poses a severe threat to the peace and stability of all countries, the foreign ministry said in its media release.

