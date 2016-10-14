Bhutan mourns as King of Thailand passes away

Led by His Majesty The King, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, and His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo, members of the Royal Family, clergy, government officials, and the Thai community in Bhutan offered a thousand butter lamps at the Kuenrey of Tashichhodzong to honour the memory of the Late King of Thailand, His Majesty Bhumibol Adulyadej who passed away peacefully at Siriraj hospital in Thailand yesterday.

“His Majesty The King received the news of the passing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand with immense sorrow,” a press release from the Royal Office of Media states.

His Majesty the Late King was the ninth King of the Chakri dynasty and was aged 88. The people of Thailand had celebrated his 70th year of ascension this year.

Thailand has declared a one-year mourning period.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast today to honour the memory of His Majesty the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Today has also been declared a mourning day in order to give people an opportunity to offer their prayers and respects to the Late King. “All the offices and schools will remain closed to enable the people to visit temples and offer prayers,” the press release states.

His Majesty The King has also commanded for special and elaborate kurims to be conducted for His Majesty the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. All lhakhangs and dzongs across the nation will from today conduct kurims for the next one week.

His Majesty The King will also lead prayers in memory of His Majesty the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Memorial Choeten. Meanwhile, as prayers will continue at the Kuenrey in Tashichhodzong, Her Majesty the Royal Grandmother Kesang Choden Wangchuck will preside over the prayers.

Butter lamps and special prayers will be offered for the next seven days at Tashichhodzong, the Memorial Choeten, Changangkha Lhakhang, the Thai Pavilion, Centennial Park and Punakha Dzong.

Similarly, prayers will also be arranged at the Trongsa and Trashigang Dzongs while Paro Taktshang, Paro Kyichu Lhakhang, Tali dratshang and Zangdopelri will also offer such prayers in memory of His Majesty the Late King.

The Shiv Mandir in Samtse will also conduct prayers to honour the loss of His Majesty the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Bhutan and Thailand marked 25 years of bilateral cooperation in 2014 after establishing diplomatic relations in 1989. Since then, the two countries have shared a cordial and ever growing relationship.

The Royal Families of Bhutan and Thailand have shared exceptionally warm relations over the years, which are mirrored through strong bonds of friendship between the two countries.

The press release also states that His Majesty the Late King Bhumibol has been an exceptional leader, and a comforting presence in the lives of every Thai citizen. “His Majesty’s enduring service for the welfare and wellbeing of his people will be remembered with honour and respect,” the press release states.

“His Majesty King Bhumibol’s passing brings profound grief to the people of Bhutan,” the press release states. “His Majesty The King and the people of Bhutan offer sincere and heartfelt condolences to the grieving people of Thailand.”