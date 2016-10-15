Bhutan mourns the passing of His Majesty the King of Thailand Bhumibol Adulyadej

October 14, 2016

Good day

- to perform daily rituals



Bad day

- to consecrate

- to marry

- to celebrate

- to hoist lungdar

- to appoint to new house

- to shift house

- to enter in a new house

- to start new business



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the ox year.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the tiger and rabbit years.

A bad day (shedza) for those born in the rat and pig years.



*********************************

October 15, 2016

Good day

- to perform daily rituals



Bad day

- to consecrate

- to roof house

- to enter in a new house

- to hand and take over office

- to shift house

- to start new business

- to marry



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the dragon year.