Bhutan mourns the passing of His Majesty the King of Thailand Bhumibol Adulyadej
October 14, 2016
Ministers, members of parliament, senior government officials, and members of the public, among others, offered butter lamps and prayers in memory of the Late King of Thailand at the Centenary Park in Thimphu today
Butter lamps were offered in memory of the Late King of Thailand at the Thai Pavilion in Thimphu today
National Assembly Speaker Jigme Zangpo, information and communications minister DN Dhungyel, the Honorary Consul of Thailand in Bhutan, Ugen Tshechup Dorji, members of parliament and the clergy, senior government officials, members of the Thai community, and the public, offer prayers in memory of the Late King of Thailand at the Thai Pavilion in Thimphu today
The Honorary Consul of Thailand in Bhutan, Ugen Tshechup Dorji, offers butter lamps in memory of the Late King of Thailand at the Thai Pavilion in Thimphu today
Information and communications minister DN Dhungyel and National Assembly Speaker Jigme Zangpo offer butter lamps in memory of the Late King of Thailand at the Thai Pavilion in Thimphu today
Members of the Thai community in Bhutan offer butter lamps in memory of the Late King of Thailand at the Thai Pavilion in Thimphu today
Civil servants and members of the public light butter lamps in memory of the Late King of Thailand at the Thai Pavilion in Thimphu today
Members of the clergy offer prayers in memory of the Late King of Thailand at the Thai Pavilion in Thimphu today
The national flag flies at half mast in front of Tashichhodzong in Thimphu. The national flag was flown at half mast nationwide today to mourn the passing of the Late King of Thailand Bhumibol Adulyadej
Hundreds of students offer prayers in Lhuentse, in memory of the Late King of Thailand Bhumibol Adulyadej, who passed away yesterday
Students in Lhuentse offer prayers in memory of the Late King of Thailand Bhumibol Adulyadej, who passed away yesterday
A thousand butter lamps were offered at the Changangkha Lhakhang in Thimphu in memory of the Late King of Thailand Bhumibol Adulyadej
Civil servants and the monk body in Tsirang offered prayers and butter lamps for the Late King of Thailand Bhumibol Adulyadej today
The Wangdue dratshang, dzongkhag administration, sector heads, drangpon, dzongrab and regional heads, offered a thousand butter lamps and prayers in the memory of the Late King of Thailand Bhumibol Adulyadej at Wangdue Dzong this morning
Led by dungkhag officials, civil servants and the people of Lhamoizingkha offered a thousand butter lamps and prayers in memory of the Late King of Thailand Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Palden Tashichholing Tshuglhakhang in Phuentsholing this morning. 2016-10-14
