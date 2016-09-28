Bhutan not to attend 19th SAARC summit

Thursday , September 29 2016
Region: Bhutan will not participate in the 19th SAARC summit given the deteriorating security situation in the region, according to a foreign affairs press release.

“The Royal Government of Bhutan has expressed its concern to the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, as the current chair of SAARC, that the deteriorating security situation in the region has created an environment which is not conducive for the successful holding of the 19th SAARC summit in Islamabad in November 2016,” the press release states.

“Therefore the Royal Government has joined some of the other member states in expressing its inability to participate in the SAARC summit given the current security situation,” it adds.

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and India will also not be attending the summit which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan in November.

“As one of the founding members of SAARC, the Royal Government of Bhutan is strongly committed to the SAARC process and strengthening of regional cooperation and is hopeful that the situation would return to normalcy to enable early and successful convening of the 19th SAARC summit,” it is stated in the press release.

