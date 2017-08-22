Bhutan outplayed Sri Lanka 6-0

2015 saw Bhutan celebrate incredible World Cup adventure in Sugathadasa Stadium in Colombo when the Bhutanese football team defeated Sri Lanka 0-1 in the first ever World Cup qualifier. Yet again, Bhutan defeated Sri Lanka 6-0 at the SAFF U-15 Championship yesterday at Satdobato, Nepal.

Bangladesh’s U-15 team defeated Sri Lankans on Friday in their inaugural match. The match against Bhutan was a must-win match for Sri Lankans.

Bhutan showed an outstanding play. It took 9 minutes for the team to score the opening goal. Dorji Khando scored Bhutan’s opener. After 15 minutes, Dorji Khando doubled the lead, converting a cross from the right flank.

Bhutan scored three more goals in the first half. The score was 5-0 when the two settled for the first half.

In the second half, Sri Lankan adopted a defensive strategy with single striker on the attack. Bhutan played professional.

Sri Lanka’s defense line could not stop Bhutan attacking front. Bhutan scored its sixth goal in the 90th minute. Bhutan sealed the semi final spot of the championship.

Sri Lanka walked out of the championship without registering a single goal in the group stage match.

Bhutan’s U-15 coach, Songjun Lee, said he is confident that the boys would continue the same performance against Bangladesh in the final group stage match.

Sri Lanka’s coach said that the poor performance of the team was because of the poor selection process and lack of proper academy in the country. Bhutan played a good and technically strong game, he added.

Bhutan stands on the top of Group A. Bhutan will play Bangladesh on August 22.

SAFF U-15 championship is the new qualification format for the AFC U-16 championship. A total of 16 countries will participate in AFC U-16 championship. The Top four teams from AFC U-16 championship will qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Nima