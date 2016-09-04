Bhutan to attend regional session of WHO

A three-member delegation from the Ministry of Health will attend the 69th session of the World Health Organisation Regional Committee for South-East Asia in Colombo, Sri Lanka from September 5 to 9.

The Regional Committee is the decision-making body of WHO at the regional level.

The session will deliberate issues concerning policy and technical issues related to governance, management and administration. The session will also make a declaration on strengthening health systems to accelerate delivery of non-communicable diseases services at the primary health care level and pass a resolution on promoting physical activity in the South-East Asia region and South East Asia region.

