Bhutan to open consulate office in Guwahati

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Bhutan-India relationship, Bhutan will open office of the consulate general in Guwahati next year.

Foreign minister Damcho Dorji said this during the question answer session in response to Kengkhar-Weringla MP Rinzin Jamtsho’s question on when the office would be opened at the National Assembly on November 21.

“We have begun the work as we have pledged,” Foreign Minister Damcho Dorji said.

The government committed to open the office in Guwahati considering the challenges the Bhutanese face while travelling through Bhutan-India border

The Indian government approved the establishment of consulate office in Guwahati in May this year. The consultation occurred in July last year.

“We have worked out the details, including the accommodation, the number of employees required, and the fund to establish the office and have submitted to the Cabinet which was approved,” the minister said.

Recently, foreign ministry’s director general with some officials visited Guwahati and looked around for appropriate structures and accommodation to set up the office.

The minister said the plan is that prime minister of the two countries will inaugurate the consulate office next year. “The office, once established, would not only benefit the people of the six eastern dzongkhags, but all Bhutanese in terms of business, treatment, and tourism.”

The minister said West Bengal and Assam share borders with Bhutan and the relationship is important. “For the past few months, we have been preparing for the grand celebration to commemorate the 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.”

Dechen Tshomo