Bhutan welcomes the disengagement at Doklam area

Bhutan welcomes the disengagement by the two sides at the face-off site in the Doklam area, the foreign ministry stated in a press release today. “We hope this contributes to the maintenance of peace and tranquility and status quo along the borders of Bhutan, China and India in keeping with the existing agreements between the respective countries.”
