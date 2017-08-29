Bhutan welcomes the disengagement at Doklam area

August 29, Tuesday

Good day

- to perform daily rituals



Bad day

- to consecrate

- to hand and take over office

- to appoint to new post

- to shift house

- to marry

- to celebrate

- to start new business

- to venture on a journey



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the rat and pig years.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the ox, dragon and dog years.

A bad day (shedza) for those born in the snake and horse years.



************************************



August 30, Wednesday

Good day

- to perform daily rituals



Bad day

- to learn astrology

- to appoint to new post

- to start new business

- to shift house

- to roof house

- to perform luichoe

- to perform luibumter



A good day for rituals (laza) for those born in the tiger and rabbit years.

Generally a good day (sogza) for those born in the monkey and rooster years.

A bad day (shedza) for those born in the ox and dragon years.