Bikes to enhance patrolling in S/Jongkhar

To enhance efficient and effective patrolling and minimise crimes, the Samdrupjongkhar thromde provided seven bicycles to the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP).

Thrompon, Karma Sherab Tobgyel, said that as per the proposal submitted by RBP, the thromde tshogde approved Nu 300,000 to procure the bicycles last year but the procurement process had delayed the procurement of the bikes.

Since the bicycles were provided to enhance security in the thromde, he said that the bikes would help in patrolling the highway to Dewathang. Dewathang is 18km away from Samdrupjongkhar.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Col Rinzin Dorji, bicycles are important for the RBP to prevent crimes and enhance security in the country.

The thromde administration and RBP has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) establishing the terms and conditions on the proper use of bicycles and ensure that other ancillary requirements for maintenance and operations are carried out accordingly.

As per the MoU, RBP will use the bikes to carry out prevention of crimes and illegal activities, highway patrolling, pertaining to traffic and waste management. It stated that the bikes should be used within the thromde jurisdiction and must not be transferred to any other location without prior approval of the thromde administration.

Officials said that the thromde administration would provide support to contact the supplier if required to avail additional services related to spare parts.

Kelzang Wangchuk | Samdrupjongkhar