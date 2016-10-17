Bird flu outbreak at Wangkha under control

Poultry: Officials from the Regional Livestock Development Centre (RLDC), Tsimasham in Chukha say that the bird flu outbreak in Alubari of Wangkha in Chukha is under control.

Meanwhile, the outbreak was confirmed recently after laboratory tests. About 13 birds in one local backyard poultry farm at Alubari in Bjabcho gewog were reported to were detected with bird flu.

RLDC officials said preventive culling was done on October 13 in three local poultry farms. During the preventive culling, 55 birds were culled and 45 eggs disposed. Six poultry coops were dismantled, and the area disinfected.

Disinfection of vehicles in the area has also been initiated and foot dip with disinfectants set up in the affected farms. The disease is under control, officials said, requesting people not to panic as emergency measures are in place.

The effort was coordinated by RLDC in joint collaboration with the health ministry, livestock department (NCAH Serbithang), dzongkhag livestock sector, Royal Bhutan Police, BAFRA, and the gewog administration.

The official declaration of the outbreak will be made today in the capital by the National Incident Command Committee chaired by secretary of ministry of agriculture and forest.

Rajesh Rai | Phuentsholing