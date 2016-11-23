BoB introduces Kiosk banking

Banking: Bank of Bhutan, launched its Kiosk banking service near the Clock Tower Square in the capital city on November 17.

Kiosk banking is a self-service facility for clients to conduct basic banking services like cash withdrawals and deposits, fund transfers and other services available through the ATMs.

The Kiosk is equipped with two ATMs, a Cash Deposit Machine (CDM), a computer terminal linked to the bank’s website for internet banking and a pass-book printing machine. The Kiosk will also serve as an exchange counter for visitors to exchange foreign currency during normal working hours. Clients can use the ATM terminals to avail other varied services besides withdrawing cash.

“The Bank of Bhutan is always looking towards introducing new products and services to enhance customer experience and convenience,” said the bank’s CEO Pema Nadik. “This new service will provide another channel for our clients to conduct their banking transactions at their convenience from a convenient location in the heart of Thimphu town.”

Staff reporter