Bondeyma industrial estate to be developed by 2019

The Bongdeyma industrial estate in Mongar is expected to be developed by 2019, economic affairs minister Lekey Dorji said.

The minister, who was in the locality last week, said that currently they are developing basic infrastructure like water connection and road.

The access road and bridge construction was inaugurated in May 2015.

Lyonpo Lekey Dorji said that although 154 plots are identified, it is not allotted to the developers yet.

He said that the industrial estate management has not taken any application. “We have not even decided the lease rate for the plots.”

According to the regional trade officer in Mongar, Karma Tshewang Rinzin, the construction of road and drain is 65 percent complete.

He said the construction of a three-storey estate management office is 80 percent complete. Workers are doing plastering, flooring and tiling, painting and laying of roof truss today.

The water supply scheme from the source to distribution reservoir tank is almost 75 percent complete.

Karma Tshewang Rinzin said they are working on sedimentation tank fixing gate valve and fixing the air release valve. “We are also doing rectification work for sedimentation, pipe laying and water intake.”

Saling gup Choney Dorji said that once developed, the industrial estate would develop the private sector. “This is one project which would foster economic development in eastern dzongkhags.”

Locals believe that establishment of Bondeyma industrial estate could provide employment opportunities for youth in the community.

The industrial estate was approved as a project tied assistance costing Nu 500 million (M). Over 110 acres of land had been identified along the Kurichhu bank. The government of India will provide Rs 197M to develop the industry.

Bongdeyma was also identified as special economic zone (SEZ), which would serve as a hub for wood-based industries.

Tashi Phuntsho | Mongar