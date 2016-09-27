Bumthang all set for election

LG: Election officials in Bumthang are all set for the poll day.

Most of the polling stations are in schools, gewog centres and outreach clinics (ORC), making it convenient for officials in the dzongkhag to arrange the logistics.

Gewog administrative officers have taken charge of the logistics arrangements in the respective gewogs.

Bumthang’s election officer, Ugyen Choden, said that the only polling station where they had to build a temporary shed was in Bepzur ORC in Tang. The ORC is small and arrangements were made to accommodate the polling booth and equipment.

Most places in Bumthang are connected with motorable road. “The remotest polling station is in Tandingang, which is about 57 kilometres away,” said Ugyen Choden.

Bumthang has 21 polling stations, 20 for local government and one for thromde representative.

In Chhoekhor gewog centre in Zangtherpo, police have already laid the ropes, making different entrance for males and females.

In Wangduecholing Lower Secondary School, where the thromde representative elections will be held, similar arrangements are also being made.

Returning officer Dechen Zam said that there are 11 gup and 15 mangmi candidates for four gewogs in Bumthang – Chhoekhor, Tang, Ura and Chhumey.

There are 36 tshogpa candidates and five thromde representatives.

Chhoekhor gewog has two gup, three mangmi and eight tshogpa candidates. Tang has four gup, four mangmi and 12 tshogpa candidates. Ura has three gup, three mangmi and seven tshogpa candidates. Chummey has two gup, five mangmi and nine tshogpa candidates.

There are five graduates participating in local government election, one as thromde representative, one as tshogpa, one as mangmi and two as gup candidates.

There are 9,218 registered voters in Bumthang.

Tashi Dema | Bumthang

