Check with Met Dept. before harvesting paddy

Weather: The Department of Hydro Met Services is asking farmers to call their hotline before harvesting paddy from October 27, as a depression is being formed in the Bay of Bengal, which might intensify into a deep depression and form a severe cyclonic storm.

Senior meteorologist, Tayba Buddha Tamang, said as per the forecast, there is no impact for Bhutan from the cyclonic storm currently but the department is cautioning farmers based on the 2013 cyclone Phailin experience.

He explained that although the course of the cyclone is different from that of cyclone Phailin’s, the movement is in a similar direction. “Even in 2013, the prediction indicated that there would not be any impact in Bhutan but when it moved towards north-northwest India, its peripheral effect caused damages to crops,” Tayba said.

The senior meteorologist said through that past experience, they are predicting light to moderate rainfall and cautioning farmers. “Weather is very difficult to predict,” he said.

He also said that the meteorology division is monitoring the weather prediction and they would issue weather reports if there are any changes to the prediction.

The hotline is 02339673 and 02335578. Officials said their office functions for 24 hours and farmers can call any time of the day and night.

Meteorology officials said that the deep depression is moving towards north-northeast ward and it will recurve towards the northwest and is likely to reach northwest Bay of Bengal by October 27.

Meanwhile, meteorology officials also said the seasonal forecast indicates there will be normal to slightly above normal rainfall in October to December this year.

Tashi Dema