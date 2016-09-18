Sunday , September 18 2016
Chicken Spiedini

picture-002

Recipe: 

Method:

Place chicken breasts between sheets of plastic wrap; pound chicken gently with mallet until very thin (about 1/8 inch thick). Marinate with Salt, Pepper and oil

In a bowl combine the cheese, bell pepper and olives.

Stuff Patted Chicken Breasts with the above mixture.

Tightly roll up and secure with wooden toothpicks.

Cut into 1-inch-thick pieces; thread into bamboo skewer.

Remove wooden picks.

Repeat with remaining chicken.

To grill; Place skewers on lightly greased grid over medium hot coals.

Cover and grill for 5 minutes per side or until chicken is cooked through.

Serve hot with ketchup and side salad

Ingredients  Quantity

Chicken breast 2250gms

Cheese 100gms

Bell peppers (all three color) 100gms

Olives chopped 50gms

Oil 100ml

Salt  to taste

Pepper to taste

