Chicken Spiedini

Recipe:
Method:
Place chicken breasts between sheets of plastic wrap; pound chicken gently with mallet until very thin (about 1/8 inch thick). Marinate with Salt, Pepper and oil
In a bowl combine the cheese, bell pepper and olives.
Stuff Patted Chicken Breasts with the above mixture.
Tightly roll up and secure with wooden toothpicks.
Cut into 1-inch-thick pieces; thread into bamboo skewer.
Remove wooden picks.
Repeat with remaining chicken.
To grill; Place skewers on lightly greased grid over medium hot coals.
Cover and grill for 5 minutes per side or until chicken is cooked through.
Serve hot with ketchup and side salad
Ingredients Quantity
Chicken breast 2250gms
Cheese 100gms
Bell peppers (all three color) 100gms
Olives chopped 50gms
Oil 100ml
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste