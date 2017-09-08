Chukha court orders man to pay thrimthue for SP+

Following the Supreme Court order of July 28, which allowed those convicted in the Spasmo Proxyvon Plus (SP+) related cases to pay thrimthue in lieu of prison term, the Chukha dzongkhag court ordered a 28-year-old man to pay thrimthue for four years, 11 months and three days prison term.

In the judgment rendered on September 5, it was stated that Leewang Tobgay from Shumar, Pemagatshel, who was caught with 257 capsules of SP+ on June 13, was sentenced to five years in prison.

He spent 27 nights in police custody and the court ordered him to pay thrimthue for the remaining prison term.

Police arrested the defendant from Tsimasham town while he was travelling in his private car with the controlled substance concealed in his undergarments.

The judgment stated that the defendant violated the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances and Substance Abuse (NDPSSA) Act 2015, stating that although the main ingredient of SP+, tramadol, is not listed in the annexure of controlled substances in the Act, it has the addictive ingredient, opioid and that the capsules were brought for abuse. He also tested positive for the substance when police conducted a urine test.

It stated that the defendant was guilty of violating section 139 (2) of NDPSSA Act and the crime, according to section 141 (1) is graded a third-degree felony.

Tashi Dema