Date for Goling chiwog’s common forum not yet decided

… following a complaint of a crime record against one of the candidates

LG: The Zhemgang dzongkhag election department has not yet decided on when to conduct the common forum for Goling chiwog under Nangkor gewog as they are waiting for the election commission’s decision.

The forum, which was scheduled for September 11, has been cancelled after a gup candidate’s complaint to the dzongkhag.

According to the returning officer, Tendri Gyeltshen, a gup candidate Kinzang Tenzin, who lost to his opponent Kinzang Thinley by four votes complained to the dzongkhag alleging that Kinzang Thinley has a previous conviction.

Kinzang Tenzin in his complaint stated that his opponent was convicted for a crime in 1992 but had obtained all his relevant documents.

The returing officer confirmed that Kinzang Thinley in his written statement has accepted his conviction.

Since there was no record with the court and the police, he had managed all the documents.

According to ECB’s legal officer, they will take few more days to make a decision as it’s in the appeal stage.

Meanwhile, Trong gewog’s common forum is in full swing.

Tsanglajong-Zurphel chiwog’s Dorji Wangchuk, who is contesting again for the post of gup during the Berti-Tagma common forum on September 10, said if he were given another chance, he would be happy to complete development activities in the chiwog, which were not completed during his tenure.

Dorji Wangchuk who served as a chairperson of the dzongkhag tshogdu, informed the people that he would be in a better position to complete any development activities in the gewog, as he has good relations with government officials. “If you have a good relationship with relevant officials, there is no worry of delaying or getting support to push development works,” said Dorji Wangchuk.

Dorji Wanhchuk informed the public that he will support in gathering funds to complete construction of the ongoing Tagma Lhakhang, if elected again.

Contesting from Dangkhar chiwog, Tshewang Rinzin, who served as a Chimmi after resigning as a monk and contesting for the second time, said that he would first discuss with the public on all development activities.

“I will give you all your choice to prioritise development works in the gewog. Though constructing college is not possible in the gewog, I would still pursue the issue with authorities,” he said.

Wangyel, 38, who is contesting from Gongphu completed his studies from Taktsi after serving as a lab assistant for seven years.

After failing to appear for the civil service common examination because of the age limit, he decided to contest for the post.

He said he would focus on equity and justice in the gewog if elected.

Development works, which are already in the pipeline, can’t be stopped by anyone, so he will focus on the Gewog Development Grant (GDG) to be divided equally within the gewogs, he said.

Trong gewog has three gup candidates, one mangmi and five tshogpa candidates including four women.

Dorji Wangchuk, on September 11, while campaigning in his own village in Tsanglajong-Zurphel chiwog, informed the villagers to choose the best.

“If you support me, will I not be the right person?” he asked the gathering. Citing an old Bhutanese proverb “old is better than new” he asked the villagers to support him.

Tshewang Rinzin, meanwhile, informed the villagers that, unlike previous development priorities for the farm roads, which is eating a huge chunk of the budget, he will prioritise other works. “For how long will we continue investing in farm roads,” he said.

For Tsanglajong-Zurphel chiwog, two tshogpas are contesting for the post.

At every campaign, officials on duty instructed the public to attend all the candidate’s speeches.

The candidates will campaign in Soobdrang chiwog today.

Tashi Tenzin | Tsanglajong

