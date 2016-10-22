Dead body identified

Crime: A traffic police officer in Olakha reported to the Thimphu police station that a body was found in a river near Pelkhil school at around 8am yesterday.

Police fished out the body and identified it as that of a 38-year-old’s. The deceased from Trashigang was a helper in an automobile workshop in Olakha.

According to the deceased’s relatives, the deceased went missing from the night of October 20.

The deceased got divorced with his wife a few years ago and he was living with his sister and brother-in-law since then.

The deceased had his head injured. According to a forensic report, the injury was of a blunt object.

A police official said that the deceased might have injured his head when he fell into the river. However, police are still investigating the case and have not ruled out foul play.

