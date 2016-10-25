Dengue cases still on the rise in P’ling

Disease: More dengue cases are being reported among Bhutanese living across the border in Jaigaon.

Figures shared by the Phuentsholing general hospital show that there were 243 dengue cases reported until October 12 this year. The first dengue outbreak was reported in the first week of August.

Currently, seven to 10 cases are being detected daily. About 10 cases were detected yesterday and about six were from across the border.

Dengue symptoms show three to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Fever, severe headaches, pain behind the eyes, joint pains, and rash, are some of the symptoms.

“Cases from Jaigaon are increasing now,” the hospital’s medical officer-in-charge, Dr Thinley Pelzang said.

A figure on the total number of cases detected so far is expected to be revealed today.

Dr Thinley Pelzang cautioned people to be extra careful. “They must take extra preventive measures,” he said, especially during their evening walks. “It is the time when dengue mosquitoes are active.”

In 2013, a total of 119 people tested positive for dengue. Only two cases were reported in 2012.

The Phuentsholing general hospital recorded about 3,083 dengue cases from 2004 to 2012 that were either confirmed through laboratory tests or were clinically diagnosed.

Hospital staff said that a dengue patient would need bed rest for at least three days and be on observation for about a week or more.

Rajesh Rai | Phuentsholing