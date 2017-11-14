DHI celebrates 10-year journey

Coinciding with the birth anniversary of The Fourth Druk Gyalpo, the Druk holding and investments (DHI) marked decade of journey in corporate governance.

DHI also launched Bhutan Future Fund with principal transfer of Nu 300 million as part of its reserve policy. The fund is expected to strengthen DHI’s ability to fulfil its core mandate of managing and safeguarding the nation’s wealth for our future generations.

Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay, who attended the event, said DHI is the real backbone of the economy. He added that DHI has to continue to work hard.

“You should not and cannot fail,” he said,

Lyonchhen also said that all the DHI companies has evolved and grown over the years. With regard to hydropower, he said the country has started to build tunnels on its own and is expanding its scope in conducting research and consulting services and preparing DPR.

“DGPC has been doing a lot,” he said.

He added that the DHI has also shown example to the government through their Compact Signing, which Lyonchhen said has been incorporating in the government through the Government Performance Management System (GPMS).

DHI’s Chairman Dasho Sangay Khandu, CEO Dasho Karma Y Raydi, and Druk Green’s CEO Dasho Chhewang Rinzin shared their insights and reflections of DHI’s journey in the last one decade.

A book titled “DHI’s Journey” was launched and awards were given to longest-serving employees of the DHI companies.

Lyonchhen urged DHI to make all their companies GNH-certified companies with assessment from the Centre from Bhutan Studies (CBS).

DHI and its companies have consolidated assets worth Nu 161 billion. DHI contributes more than Nu 10 billion per year to the government coffer in the form of taxes and dividends.

