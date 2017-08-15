Tuesday , August 15 2017
Home / News / DoR clears 10 blocks
The Department of Roads (DoR) has cleared ten of the thirteen major bocks along the highways in the country.

DoR clears 10 blocks

August 15, 2017 News Leave a comment 291 Views

The Department of Roads (DoR) has cleared ten of the thirteen major bocks along the highways in the country.

The Manitar-Raidak-Lhamoizingkha that has been closed to traffic since July 9 is yet to be cleared.

Executive engineer with DoR, Neten Tshering, said that the road was cut off and the reconstruction has been going on since the incident. “It will probably take about a week for the road to open.”

The Pasakha-Manitar road, which was blocked since August 10, opened to traffic yesterday. However, the Gyelpoizhing-Nganglam highway remains blocked due to landslides and falling boulders. DoR engineer Sanman Tamang said that the road has multiple blocks which might take about a month to be cleared.

“The road cutting is new and the continuous landslides has made the road hard to be cleared,” said Sanman Tamang.

Panbang-Gomphu road that was blocked since August 11 is expected to be cleared today.

Staff reporter

Check Also

NCHM proposes to install early warning system in Wangchhu basin

The National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM) officials confirmed that the small flood reported from Cherichhu in Thimphu on the night of August 13 was a flash flood and not glacial lake outburst flood.

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2017, Kuensel Corporation Ltd.
Design: Kuensel. Development & global hosting: WEBEXA