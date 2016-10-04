DPT declares North Thimphu candidate again

Politics: Opposition Druk Phuensum Tshogpa (DPT) yesterday declared Kezang Wangmo as its North Thimphu candidate for the by-election, at the party head office in Thimphu.

The party said she would be a representative of youth and women in Parliament.

The announcement was made two weeks after the former candidate, Chencho Nidup, a Thimphu-based businessman, was “sabotaged” and consequently withdrew his candidature.

Kezang Wangmo, a 26-year-old graduate, was working with a private firm in Nganglam in Pemagatshel before confirming her candidature. Originally, her father comes from Bumthang and mother from Trashiyangtse.

DPT President Dr Pema Gyamtsho said, “It’s important to give opportunity to women as we have only a few women in Parliament.” He added that Kezang Wangmo is bold and has come forward to face the challenge. “She is also wise enough to take the opportunity.”

Kezang Wangmo said it was her desire to serve The King, country and people. “And I am interested in politics.” She added that she wants to be an example for youth and women. “Being a youth, I know the issues facing young people.”

Kezang Wangmo’s father, who was also present at the press conference, said his family members are in full support of her candidature. “I encouraged her to be the candidate. Had it not been for my qualification, I would have contested myself.”

South Thimphu MP Yeshey Zimba expressed happiness for being able to announce the candidate.

“It’s our party’s principle to promote women. We happily welcome her in the family of DPT,” he said.

The party’s vice president, MP Dorji Wangdi, said that although many people came forward to stand as candidates, the party was careful in choosing the candidate.

Dorji Wangdi said that although Chencho Nidup withdrew his candidature, he has not withdrawn his support for DPT. “Chencho Nidup is with us although he had to back out due to pressure from some people.”

The DPT president described the withdrawal of the first candidate as a “blessing in disguise”, adding that it gave the party opportunity to carefully choose a suitable candidate.

“We announced the first candidate in a rush. We trusted blindly,” said Dorji Wangdi.

Dr Pema Gyamtsho said that the candidate’s background was studied carefully to avoid complication. “We got time to screen out and scrutinise candidates.”

Dr Pema Gyamtsho said the party is confident to win the by-election. “We are a better party and we have the better candidate.”

Election process for the by-elections in the North Thimphu constituency is expected to begin soon.

The constituency’s former MP, Kinga Tshering, resigned to pursue further studies abroad.

The constituency covers Thimphu’s Kawang, Lingzhi, Naro and Soe gewogs.

MB Subba