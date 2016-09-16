Drametse has four candidates for gup

LG: Drametse gewog in Mongar saw four candidates contesting for the post of gup, three for mangmi and 11 for tshogpa.

Tenzin Jamtsho, 28, who graduated from Sherubtse college in 2014, promised to make Drametse the finest gewog in the country. He said that he would involve youth in the development of the gewog. Among others, he promised to build a one-storey house for the differently-abled.

He said that if he is elected, he will try to improve rural economy and decrease poverty. He added that curbing corruption will be among his priorities.

Kinzang Tshering, 34, from Baging-Shadhang chiwog, is a farmer. Of 189 voters, he received 144 yes votes. This the third time he is vying for the post. If he is elected, he said he will work for equal development of the chiwogs.

Former gup Rinzin, 63, who was elected gup in 2015, said he will work to achieve the planned activities in the gewog and chiwogs.

Drametse-Shaphangma chiwog’s former mangmi Ugyen Tenzin, 56, said he has enough experience to stand for the post of gup.

Tashi Phuntsho | Drametse

