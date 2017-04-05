DT asks Druk Petroleum Corporation Ltd. to expedite fuel station construction

The Trongsa Dzongkhag Tshogdu (DT) is questioning why a petrol pump at Dangdung in Langthel gewog has not yet been constructed.

Langthel Gup Sonam Dorji, who raised the issue, said the gewog had given the land to Druk Petroleum Corporation Ltd. almost two years ago but nothing has happened as of yet. He said the Lagthram has already been handed over to Druk Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

The petrol pump is supposed to be constructed near the Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project Authority (MHPA) colony. Gup Sonam Dorji said the petrol pump would benefit the people of Langthel and MHPA as well.

DT chairperson and the Nubi gup, Ugen Tenzin, said the petrol pump should be built soon and asked the Department of Trade to follow up with Druk Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Department of Trade’s regional director, Aiman Mahat, said the petrol pump in Dangdung would be built after construction of a petrol pump in Tingtibi is complete. “The Bhutanese company alone can’t build it anywhere they want. The company should consult with their Indian counter part.”

The people of Langthel gewog and MHPA will not have to go to Zhemgang and Trongsa to fuel their cars once the petrol pump is constructed.

Gup Sonam Dhendup said the people of Langthel faced many problems fuelling their cars, especially during the summer when they can’t go to Trongsa due to the Dzongkhalum block.

Nima Wangdi | Trongsa