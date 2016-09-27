Election: Smooth sailing in Trashiyangtse

LG: Of the eight gewogs in Trashiyangtse, Boomdeling and Yallang gewogs have the maximum number of contestants for the post of gup with four each.

Khamdang, Ramjar, Toedtsho, Tongmajangsa and Yangtse have two each. Jamkhar has just one.

Boomdeling gup Tshering Geltshen, Tongmajangsa gup Tashi Dorji, Kahmdang’s Ugyen Wangdi, Ramjar’s Karma, Toedtsho’s Dechen Wangdi and Yanlang’s Chosung Wangdi are still on board.

Yangtse gewog’s former gup Karma Wangchuk and Jamkhar’s former gup Cheku lost during the zomdu.

There are 19 gup, 22 mangmi and 96 tshogpa contestants.

Boomdeling gewog also tops the number of mangmi contestants. Jamkhar, Yangtse, Yalang and Ramjar gewogs have three each. Khamdang, Toedtsho and Tongmajangsa gewogs have two each.

Khamdang has 16 tshogpa candidates, Bumdeling 15, Toedtsho 14 and Yallang 13. Ramjar and Tongmijangsa have least with eight each.

There is no woman candidate contesting for the post of gup. There are two women mangmi contestants – one each in Jamkhar and Tomajangsa.

In Trashiyantse, there are more women contesting for the post of tshogpa.

Boomdeling gewog has 2,052 registered voters, Jamkhar 1,847, Khamdang 2,916, Ramjar 1,553, Toedtsho 2,208, Tongmajangsa 2,456, Yalang 2,065 and Yangtse 2,453.

The dzongkhag has a total of 26,292 registered voters according to the returning officers.

Nima Wangdi | Trashiyangtse

