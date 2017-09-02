Farmers at the top

Mongar DT designates the top floor of the vegetable market shed to farmers

Following the recent dzongkhag tshogdu (DT) resolution, 14 vegetable vendors in Mongar vacated the top floor of the vegetable market shed for farmers.

The vendors moved to the first floor yesterday to accommodate villagers who sell their farm produce outside the market. The DT resolved that the vendors have to share space with those who sell imported vegetables. The shed’s ground floor is used to sell dairy and meat products.

While vegetable vendors are worried that the move would hamper their business, farmers are happy that they can now sell inside the shed, away from the rain and the sun.

Ugyen Tshomo, 30, from Kedheykhar village said that rain and heat damaged their vegetables when they set up shop outside.

She said that farmers have to rush early in the morning to book the limited space if they wanted to sell inside the shed.

Another farmer, Pema Choki, said that with vendors and farmers selling from different areas, the recent move would benefit the farmers, as customers will buy from them. “When vendors and farmers sell together, buyers are forced to buy from the vendors, as they know each other.”

She also said that the vendors occupy more space and farmers have to sell from the foyer. “Most of the time, our vegetables get damaged. It will now be convenient.”

However, a vendor, Jamyang Dema, 36, said she was into vegetable business for the last four years and her family depends on her income. “I don’t know if my business will be as good.”

Another vendor, Tshewang Rinzin, 65, said that vendors pay a monthly rent of Nu 1000. “I am worried if the business will be as good here, as people might assume we also sell imported vegetables.”

Thromde representative Namgay Dorji said that the DT resolution was for the farmers’ benefit. “The shed was constructed for the farmers and it was decided that the top floor will be for farmers.”

Tashi Phuntsho | Mongar