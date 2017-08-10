Fire guts FCBL warehouse in Samdrupjongkhar

Officials from the Food Corporation of Bhutan Limited (FBCL) and the Samdrupjongkhar dzongkhag administration assure that the supply of school ration, which was lost to the fire will be managed from Phuentsholing.

Ration supplies for schools in six eastern dzongkhags worth Nu 100 million were lost when the single-storey four-unit warehouse of FCBL was razed to the ground yesterday morning.

FCBL’s regional manager Pema Wangchuk said they have already supplied ration to schools for the second quarter and that the third quarter’s stock was lost in the fire.

“We will manage the supplies from Phuentsholing and store them in the smaller warehouse,” he said. “We will assure that the schools are not affected by this incident.”

Samdrupjongkhar dzongdag Tharchen Lhundup, who is in Thimphu, also said, that the lost stock would be managed from Phuentsholing.

He said the stock of ration for schools in upper Trashigang, Trashiyangtse, Mongar and Lhuentse have already been supplied to Khangma and Mongar depots. “The stock for schools in lower Trashigang and Pemagatshel have been lost to the fire,” he said.

FBCL officials said they will immediately start procurement and transportation of the food supplies from Phuentsholing.

The fire was contained after five hours with the help of two fire brigades from Rangia, Assam, India. Druk Satair Corporation Ltd and thromde also helped with their tankers. Police are still carrying out the mopping work.

FCBL officials said they are yet to confirm the damages.

A caretaker of FCBL, Norbu, reported the incident to police around 2am yesterday.

Police officials said they could not contain the fire as it was already blazing by the time they reached the scene.

Officials said it was challenging for them to contain the fire since there was refined oil inside the warehouse.

FCBL officials say they suspect the fire started from an electric short circuit at the main switch.

They said that they didn’t see any foul play or suspect arson. “We will carryout a thorough investigation since the fire started inside the godown,” an official said.

Kelzang Wangchuk | Pemagatshel