Tuesday , October 25 2016
First Wangdue dzongkhag tshogdu held

October 25, 2016 L G Elections 2016 Leave a comment 381 Views

LG: The first dzongkhag tshogdu of the newly elected local government in Wangdue elected thromde tshogde ngotshab Tenzin Wangchuk as the dzongkhag tshogdu thrizeen and Gaseytshogwom gup Kingzang Thinley as thrizeen-wom, yesterday.

There were five candidates for the post of thrizeen and three candidates for thrizeen-wom. There were 31 dzongkhag tshogdu members including the gups and mangmis of the dzongkhag’s 15 gewogs and the thromde tshogde ngotshab in attendance.

Meanwhile, the first DT concluded with an oath-taking ceremony.

Staff reporter

