Former local leaders and a graduate compete for the post of Daga gup

LG: With three former local leaders and a university graduate competing for the gup post, people of Daga gewog will have to make some tough choices.

All the gup candidates have their pledges carefully identified, as they reach out to voters residing in the remote villages during common forums in Daga gewog. The candidates will now start with door-to-door campaigning with the common forums concluding from Uma-Khatoed chiwog on September 15.

During the common forum at Uma-Khamoed chiwog, Wangchuk, 31, of Khamoed pledged to serve people with equity and simplicity. A class-XI drop out, he has served as the gewog mangmi.

“I am contesting to complete the works from the former term,” he told the voters. There were 35 people present at the forum. He also pledged to provide seedlings and other farming support, and make farmers sustainable and eradicate poverty.

Wangchuk promised to construct a small structure to sell vegetables and also proposed a farm road for the 12th Plan.

Another gup candidate, Wangchuk, 48, from Uma-Khatoed chiwog has served as Daga gewog clerk from 1998 to 2000. He then served as Daga mangmi from 2001 to 2005 and then as gup from 2005 to 2011.

Wangchuk promised to improve the farm road from Baychu to Uma-Khatoed and come up with an idea to improve the condition of the Uma primary school. He also pledged to improve irrigation and drinking water facilities and to construct a small structure to sell vegetables. He also pledged to construct an eight kilometre farm road.

Taksha-Silli chiwog contestant, Nado, 56, served as the gewog mangmi from 2006 to 2011. He also pledged to improve the quality of the existing farm roads that mostly remain muddy and blocked during the monsoon season.

Nado also pledged to do away with money collections from the people of Uma for the two-day Uma Tsechu if he wins the election. “If elected as gup, I would also increase the Uma tsechu from two to five days and will establish a tsechu budget,” he said.

He added he would help people while paying land and house taxes and ensured he would do away with unnecessary meetings where people have to travel till the gewog centre.

Kinley Rabgay, 30, from Gaybakha chiwog is the youngest of the four contestants. He completed his Bachelors in Business Administration (BBA) from India in 2010 and worked for two years with the Dzongkha Development Training Institute in Thimphu and later worked as contract teacher at Taksha primary school from 2013 to 2015.

Kinley Rabgay also pledged to carry out maintenance of the Uma farm road and improve the road condition. He also promised to construct a small structure to sell vegetables at Baychu.

Kinley said while it is not possible to upgrade Uma primary school, he would ensure that the school is not downgraded if he is elected as gup.

He also promised to maintain irrigation and drinking water facilities and serve all local people equally with respect.

Meanwhile, the election officials and representatives informed and cautioned the voters to avoid any corruption while casting their votes and also not to accept anything in exchange for their votes.

Dawa Gyelmo | Wangdue

